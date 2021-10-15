Of Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley and Keaton Seay, of Clarkston, a daughter, Micaiah Mae Seay, born Wednesday.
Ashley and Jake Seubert, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Lilly May Seubert, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Lukas Taylor Bashaw and Laura Marie Leitner, both of Clarkston.
Jason Gene Swanson and Samantha Lynn Hohn, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Duane Thompson and Amanda P. Thompson.
Granted
Branden M. Pedersen and Susan J. Pedersen.
Jordan M. Uhlorn and Nathan J. Uhlorn.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Matthew R. Tournay, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 1 1/2-five years in prison, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 22, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.