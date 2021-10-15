Of Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley and Keaton Seay, of Clarkston, a daughter, Micaiah Mae Seay, born Wednesday.

Ashley and Jake Seubert, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Lilly May Seubert, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Lukas Taylor Bashaw and Laura Marie Leitner, both of Clarkston.

Jason Gene Swanson and Samantha Lynn Hohn, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Duane Thompson and Amanda P. Thompson.

Granted

Branden M. Pedersen and Susan J. Pedersen.

Jordan M. Uhlorn and Nathan J. Uhlorn.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Matthew R. Tournay, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 1 1/2-five years in prison, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 22, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.

