Of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Anthony Lloyd and Chelsey Rae Luna, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
David G. Hanks, 49, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.
Shamar D.S. Jackson, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Oct. 27.
Gaylen K. Broncheau Jr., 45, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 16.
Walter E. Sanders, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 15.
Kyle L. Maplethorpe, 36, of Kennewick, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Nov. 3.
Christopher T. Amonson, 39, of Redmond, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Kenneth F. Brudeseth, 20, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to two years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Alejandro J. Minor, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Donald R. Morgan, 18, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI younger than 21 years of age, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Jeremie R. Hays, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jeanette J. Shippentower, 26, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 58 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Darshae J. Schuroff, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Matthew J. Thivierge, 35, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Judge Michelle Evans
Grant V. Yeaman, 41, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.