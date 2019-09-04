Of Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sheena Cain, of Lapwai, a daughter, Maryanna Louise Cain, born Friday.
Amy and Michael Grow, of Lewiston, a son, Logan James Grow, born Saturday.
Alexis Peters and Casey Chambers, of Orofino, a daughter, Olivia Louise Chambers, born Saturday.
Taneasa Shippentower and Alessandro Domebo, of Lapwai, a daughter, Alaiyah Renee Domebo, born Monday.
Zoey Steele and Brenden Strickland, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Blayze Steele, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Max Dean Bynum and Kennedy Whitman Lanning, both of Lewiston.
Evan Ryan Dagelen, of Lewiston, and Nichole Marie Ferchinger, of Clarkston.
Crime Reports
A window was reportedly broken out of a new arcade business in downtown Clarkston at 932.5 Sixth St. Damage is estimated at $300.