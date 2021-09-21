Of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Charlee Larson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Frankee Jo Irene Stubblefield, born Friday.
Hayley Saxton and Derick Williams, of Clarkston, a son, Atlas Everett Williams, born Friday.
Ashley Stephens and Joshua Nanik of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Francis Nanik, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ethan Robert Jones and Sasha Roselee Mortensen, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Joseph G. Walker, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, and charged with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 29.
Darion W. Perrigo, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.