Of Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Adam Clemens and Colleen McNearney Whitman, both of Moscow.
Tallen Spencer David Lewis and Felicia Jean Morgan, both of Lewiston.
Reginald Alfred Courtemanche III and Miranda May Martin, both of Kamiah.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Quanah D.S. Wheeler, 23, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Tracy L. Webster, 62, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest.
Joseph L. Nilson, 32, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to zero days in jail.
Marcus W. DePriest, 39, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony DUI, first-degree driving while license suspended, hit and run, unattended vehicle.