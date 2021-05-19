Of Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler Adam Clemens and Colleen McNearney Whitman, both of Moscow.

Tallen Spencer David Lewis and Felicia Jean Morgan, both of Lewiston.

Reginald Alfred Courtemanche III and Miranda May Martin, both of Kamiah.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Quanah D.S. Wheeler, 23, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Tracy L. Webster, 62, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest.

Joseph L. Nilson, 32, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to zero days in jail.

Marcus W. DePriest, 39, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony DUI, first-degree driving while license suspended, hit and run, unattended vehicle.

