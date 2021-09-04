Of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Abigail and Landon Barney, of Lewiston, a son, James Landon Barney, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ronald Lee Weik LaForce and Debra Lynn Johnson, both of Genesee.
Joseph Michael Murt, of Nezperce, and Amanda Nguyen, of Osburn, Idaho.
Cameron Dean Luper and Elissa Kate Moser, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ruth Klippenstein and Ian Klippenstein.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Levi W. Cole, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to two years in prison.