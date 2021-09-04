Of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Abigail and Landon Barney, of Lewiston, a son, James Landon Barney, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Ronald Lee Weik LaForce and Debra Lynn Johnson, both of Genesee.

Joseph Michael Murt, of Nezperce, and Amanda Nguyen, of Osburn, Idaho.

Cameron Dean Luper and Elissa Kate Moser, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ruth Klippenstein and Ian Klippenstein.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Levi W. Cole, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to two years in prison.

Tags