Of Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Zane Frank Zimmerman and Dionne Marie Halley, both of Lewiston.
John William Seely and Kelsey Kay Schmittle, both of Lewiston.
Joseph Nicholas Jacobs and Kylie Noelle Uhlorn, both of Uniontown.
Michael Ray Taylor, of Moscow, and Kerry Ann Hennessey, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
John Lee Shane and Jennifer Lynnette Norberg, both of Clarkston.
Crime Reports
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office recovered a Winchester Model 94 rifle at a Lewiston pawn shop after it was reported stolen from a Kendrick resident within the past week. A suspect is scheduled to be interviewed about the theft today.