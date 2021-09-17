Of Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Juliianna Conklin and Levi Eastman, of Lewiston, a son, Finley Eastman, born Wednesday.
Kaysie Reitmeier and Justin Hazelwood, of Lewiston, a daughter, Marine Jodi Hazelwood, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alex Larry Bensching and Jaycee Laurie Anthis, both of Lewiston.
Larry Curtis Pence Jr. and Georgia Mae Harding, both of Lewiston.
Tristan James Parks and Andrea Christine Reinhardt, both of Pullman.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Victorio I. Aceveda, 42, of Lewiston, charged with enticing a child through the internet or another communication device, a felony. Arrested without a warrant. Bail set at $25,000. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29.