Of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cheyeanne McCray and Damon Beale, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kinsley Marie Beale, born Tuesday.
Ashleigh Strother and Corey Flerchinger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Florence Marie Flerchinger, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Benjamin Elias Hunt and Karla Rae Morris, both of Lewiston.
Casey Joseph Brown and Sarah Ashleigh Swinehart, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Helen Trautman and Danny Trautman
Michael DeBord and Amanda DeBord
Granted
Michael A. Small and Terri L. Small
Crime Reports
A 37-year-old Lewiston man was cited for allegedly stealing a 10-speed bicycle valued at $200 from the 600 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston.