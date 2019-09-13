Of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Cheyeanne McCray and Damon Beale, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kinsley Marie Beale, born Tuesday.

Ashleigh Strother and Corey Flerchinger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Florence Marie Flerchinger, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Benjamin Elias Hunt and Karla Rae Morris, both of Lewiston.

Casey Joseph Brown and Sarah Ashleigh Swinehart, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Helen Trautman and Danny Trautman

Michael DeBord and Amanda DeBord

Granted

Michael A. Small and Terri L. Small

Crime Reports

A 37-year-old Lewiston man was cited for allegedly stealing a 10-speed bicycle valued at $200 from the 600 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston.

