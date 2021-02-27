Of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Amanda Haberman and Frederick Haberman II, of Lewiston, a son, Owen Michael Haberman, born Thursday.

Chelsie and Benjamin Seubert, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Norah Grace Seubert, born Thursday.

Kristen Wright and Derek Lunders, of Reubens, a son, Killian Randal Lunders, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Daryle Lynn Glasson II and Ember Dawn Johnson, both of Lewiston.

Robert Blake Ratcliff and Veronica Jean Carr-Nicholson, both of Lenore.

David Wayne Sanderson and Brandi Marie Petrichor, both of Creswell, Ore.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Shelley J. Hutchinson and William I.H. Hutchinson

