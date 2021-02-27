Of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda Haberman and Frederick Haberman II, of Lewiston, a son, Owen Michael Haberman, born Thursday.
Chelsie and Benjamin Seubert, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Norah Grace Seubert, born Thursday.
Kristen Wright and Derek Lunders, of Reubens, a son, Killian Randal Lunders, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daryle Lynn Glasson II and Ember Dawn Johnson, both of Lewiston.
Robert Blake Ratcliff and Veronica Jean Carr-Nicholson, both of Lenore.
David Wayne Sanderson and Brandi Marie Petrichor, both of Creswell, Ore.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Shelley J. Hutchinson and William I.H. Hutchinson