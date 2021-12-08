Of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021,
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Max Dean Bynum and Kennedy Whitman Lanning, both of Lewiston.
Kenneth Benton Glaspie, of Lewiston, and Sharon Elaine Mitchell, of Clarkston.
Jared J.L. Henriod and Tracy A. Winterbottom, both of Lewiston.
Joshua Gene Dickinson and Sarah Louise Broner, both of Clarkston.
Geoffrey Lael Stevens and Isabel Recio Robles, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jill Duke and Gary Duke.
Granted
Barry Dammon and Stacy Dammon.
Cole Escallier and Cherokee Escallier.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Morgan A. Chilson, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 26.
Cody A. Richardson, 30, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.
Lanae A. Tackely, 37, of Mukilteo, Wash., pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 26.
Wendy M. Zimmerman, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of DUI court.
Jason T. Bright, 41, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 15.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Christofer R. McNeill, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 15.
Andrea D. Ruddell, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, possession of paraphernalia and frequenting, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.