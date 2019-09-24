Of Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Theresa and David Dufvenberg, of Clarkston, a daughter, Janie Victoria Dufvenberg, born Sunday.

Amanda and Kyle Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Wyatt Franklin Johnson, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Andrew Richard Swartout, of Lewiston, and Tess Whitney Lohman, of Kendrick.

Brian Earl Hoagland, of Butte, Mont., and Carol Victoria Lobitz, of Lewiston.

Orlando M. Gallegos and Kyla Marie Young, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Betty Kolar and Joseph Kolar.

Carl Sharp and Sharon Paradis-Sharp.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Thomas R. Chew, 69, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.

Paris A. Morrison, 38, 405 12th St., Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.

Crime Reports

A window and a wall at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 3316 16th St., Lewiston, were spray painted in teal male genitalia and the graffito “$UGE777,” causing $300 in total damage.

