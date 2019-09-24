Of Monday, Sept. 23, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Theresa and David Dufvenberg, of Clarkston, a daughter, Janie Victoria Dufvenberg, born Sunday.
Amanda and Kyle Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Wyatt Franklin Johnson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andrew Richard Swartout, of Lewiston, and Tess Whitney Lohman, of Kendrick.
Brian Earl Hoagland, of Butte, Mont., and Carol Victoria Lobitz, of Lewiston.
Orlando M. Gallegos and Kyla Marie Young, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Betty Kolar and Joseph Kolar.
Carl Sharp and Sharon Paradis-Sharp.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Thomas R. Chew, 69, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Paris A. Morrison, 38, 405 12th St., Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Crime Reports
A window and a wall at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 3316 16th St., Lewiston, were spray painted in teal male genitalia and the graffito “$UGE777,” causing $300 in total damage.