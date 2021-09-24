Of Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jolyn and Nicholas Hobson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Isla Jo Hobson, born Wednesday.
Brianna and Alexander Wilson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Chloe Lynn Wilson, born Wednesday.
Christina Edmonson and James Wittman, of Lewiston, a son, Felix James Wittman, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kaleb James Winter and Sara Ann Martha Trillhaase, both of Lewiston.
Eric John Feider and Connie Rae Grant, both of Asotin.
Austin Levi Larson and Sierra Sterling Elliott, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rozan Riggers and Davern Riggers.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Alessandro T. Domebo, 20, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail, four years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, $5,000 victim restitution penalty and court costs.
Logan T. Walker, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to six years probation, restitution and court costs.
Katie Farnworth, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Robert R. Miller, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. Sentenced to 2-9 years in prison, driver’s license suspended two years and court costs.
Aaron B. Lougee, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking, a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to five years probation, 45 days in jail with credit for 45 days served, victim restitution of $2,500 and court costs.