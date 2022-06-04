Of Friday, June 3, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla and Scott Jilek, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kinsley Rae Jilek, born Wednesday.
Andrea and Tristan Parks, of Asotin, a son, Oliver James Parks, born Wednesday.
Kaylee and Brandon Carter, of Lewiston, a son, Bennett Gene Carter, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Roy Denton Chain, of Tekoa, Wash., and Sharon Christine Benavente Brumit, of Lewiston.
Joshua John Taylor and Randee Joann Bedard, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Roy D. Estes, 59, of Potlatch, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year of jail, 30 days discretionary, two years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Cherree D. Pavilionis, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.