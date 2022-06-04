Of Friday, June 3, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kayla and Scott Jilek, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kinsley Rae Jilek, born Wednesday.

Andrea and Tristan Parks, of Asotin, a son, Oliver James Parks, born Wednesday.

Kaylee and Brandon Carter, of Lewiston, a son, Bennett Gene Carter, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Roy Denton Chain, of Tekoa, Wash., and Sharon Christine Benavente Brumit, of Lewiston.

Joshua John Taylor and Randee Joann Bedard, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Roy D. Estes, 59, of Potlatch, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year of jail, 30 days discretionary, two years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.

Cherree D. Pavilionis, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.

