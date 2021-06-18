Of Thursday, June 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kimberly and Travis Pitkin, of Moscow, a son, Marcus Wayne Pitkin, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Randy Lane Fuller and Brittanie Nichole Thompson, both of Lewiston.
Austin Trae Taylor and Ayla Frances Beatty, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Alyssa M. Bowers, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Desmond G. Oatman, 23, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.