Of Thursday, June 17, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kimberly and Travis Pitkin, of Moscow, a son, Marcus Wayne Pitkin, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Randy Lane Fuller and Brittanie Nichole Thompson, both of Lewiston.

Austin Trae Taylor and Ayla Frances Beatty, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Alyssa M. Bowers, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Desmond G. Oatman, 23, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.

