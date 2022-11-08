Of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Births
Of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachel Gulotta and Daniel Jackson Jr., of Lewiston, a daughter, Olive Ziggy Jackson, born Saturday.
Myriah and Joshua Harrison, of Moscow, a daughter, Jewel Elizabeth Harrison, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Brandee Alyssa Hasenoerhl and Dyllan Jerry Bolen, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Evelyn Harper and Tye Harper.
Granted
Chaz Michael Wolfard and Kara Danielle Wolfard.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Andrea Fuller and Brandt W. Fuller.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Ira S. Ellenwood, 47, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 120 days and $1,388.50 in fees.
Brett L. Bovard, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 53 days suspended, credited with two days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,238.50.
Wendy J. L. Wolf, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 days suspended, credited with two days served, 36 hours of community service in lieu of three days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,224.10 in fees.
Trevor J. Lunney, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI — excessive, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, credited with 30 days served, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $702.50.
Crime Reports
Two large totes containing sewer pipe fittings were reported stolen near Acorn and 13th Streets in Clarkston. Value is estimated at $500.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.