Of Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alden Michael Paige and Lacy Elizabeth Lockett, both of Lewiston.
Michael Stuart Holland, of Clarkston, and Bailey Lynn Hubbard, of Lewiston.
Brian Sheldon Krueger and Karla Lynn Tannahill, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Landon M. Ristau, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor. Scheduling conference set for April 14.
William J. Horton, 53, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Scheduling conference set for April 21.
Eric L. Baker, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for April 21.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Bryan M. Hollenbeck, 30, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, three counts of burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Ronnie L. Smartlowit, 50, of Lapwai, charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Jeremy D. Fountain, 38, of Rainier, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Tiffany D. Thornton, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.) Preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Thomas L. Reed, 56, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Sativa M. Matheny, 21, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Kayla R. Clark, 33, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin,) preliminary hearing set for March 17.
Austin C. Erickson, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of forged notes or checks. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Brittney M. Raney, 30, of Clarkston, charged with injury to a child, a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 10.