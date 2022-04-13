Of Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gabriel James Mowry and Dinara Maratovna Utemisheva, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kimberly F. Boswell, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 60 hours community service, 24 months supervised probation and fees.
Thomas N. Bonin, 65, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail to 28 days with 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and fees.
Tyler L. Evans, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to withheld judgment, DUI, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a misdemeanor. Sentenced to fee costs totaling $1,157.20.