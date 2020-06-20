Of Friday, June 19, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah and Mark Davis, of Uniontown, a daughter, Aspen Jane Davis, born Tuesday.

Renee and Christopher Jenkins, of Lewiston, a son, Grayson Lawson Jenkins, born Thursday.

Belle Baggs and Ryan Bonivert, of Clarkston, a son, Wilder Enzo Bonivert, born Thursday.

Deyona Wilson and Tracey Huffman, of Clarkston, twin sons, Terrin Royce Huffman and Tucker Rylee Huffman, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Timothy Ryan Pollan, of Lewiston, and Jaimee Kay Rossi, of Walla Walla.

Ervin John Browitt and Danyell Marie Bator-Eyerly, both of Cle Elum, Wash.

Michael Thomas Devin and Diana Elizabeth Cottrell, both of Lewiston.

Wyatt Lorick Powell and Delsey Laree Lindblom, both of Gig Harbor, Wash.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Brittany L. Massie, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A pretrial hearing set for Sept. 24.

Ricardo Ramos, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object, both felonies. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 24.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Loyal O. Dickson III, 35, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, a felony; and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tara R. Wilson, 39, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; and given a persistent violator enhancement, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

Crime Reports

A Marin mountain bike estimated to cost $5,000 was reported stolen from the 300 block of 15th Avenue in Lewiston.

