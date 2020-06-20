Of Friday, June 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah and Mark Davis, of Uniontown, a daughter, Aspen Jane Davis, born Tuesday.
Renee and Christopher Jenkins, of Lewiston, a son, Grayson Lawson Jenkins, born Thursday.
Belle Baggs and Ryan Bonivert, of Clarkston, a son, Wilder Enzo Bonivert, born Thursday.
Deyona Wilson and Tracey Huffman, of Clarkston, twin sons, Terrin Royce Huffman and Tucker Rylee Huffman, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Timothy Ryan Pollan, of Lewiston, and Jaimee Kay Rossi, of Walla Walla.
Ervin John Browitt and Danyell Marie Bator-Eyerly, both of Cle Elum, Wash.
Michael Thomas Devin and Diana Elizabeth Cottrell, both of Lewiston.
Wyatt Lorick Powell and Delsey Laree Lindblom, both of Gig Harbor, Wash.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Brittany L. Massie, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A pretrial hearing set for Sept. 24.
Ricardo Ramos, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to rape and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object, both felonies. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 24.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Loyal O. Dickson III, 35, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, a felony; and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tara R. Wilson, 39, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; and given a persistent violator enhancement, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.
Crime Reports
A Marin mountain bike estimated to cost $5,000 was reported stolen from the 300 block of 15th Avenue in Lewiston.