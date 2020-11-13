Of Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katherine and Forrest Silva, of Lewiston, a daughter, Mavis Grace Silva, born Wednesday.
Kara Etter, of Clarkston, a daughter, Evony Rain Anders, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Revulai Detiv and Stephanie Grace Hamilton, both of Moscow.
Chanse Christopher Shuffield and Danielle Nichole Cochran, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Daniel S. Humphrey against Melissa R. Humphrey
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Dylan M. Walters, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Dec. 23.
Levi J. Blimka, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana greater than 3 ounces, a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 3.
Benjamin T. Krohn, 21, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison and two years indeterminate, the court retains jurisdiction in the case for 365 days, after which Krohn will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence.
Isaiah W. Wall, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Dec. 23.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Allen D. Grogan, 31, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, one year indeterminate, the court retains jurisdiction in the case for 365 days, after which Grogan will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
William A. Adams, 55, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana greater than 3 ounces, persistent violator sentence enhancement, all felonies, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 25.
Judge Karin Seubert
Christopher M. Cameron, 27, of Hayden, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Nicholas B. Bashaw, 26, of Lewiston, DUI second offense, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for one year.
William D. Hill, 23, of Woodland, Wash., reckless driving, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $657.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A diesel fuel filter on a bulldozer, a radiator on a delivery truck and a radiator on a farm tractor were reportedly stolen from the vehicles parked on a property on the 2500 block of Nez Perce Drive. The items were valued at $4,000.
A 1997 purple Toyota Tacoma was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of 24th Street North in Lewiston. The truck is valued at $4,000.