Of Friday, June 26, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Destiny Walker and Spencer Graff, of Lewiston, a son, Cooper Spencer Lee Graff, born Thursday.
Kolbi Peterson and Cody Claussen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kinley Marie Drew Claussen, born Thursday.
Haley Eck and Brandon Ray, of Lewiston, a daughter, Oaklynn Jade Ray, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Alan Gibson Striebeck and Lindsey Lea Hogan, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Michelle M. Evans
Darin A. Becker, 52, hometown unknown, charged with intimidation of a witness and stalking, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 8.
Lawsuits
Keri McPartlan has filed a lawsuit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Safe Haven Healthcare and its CEO, Scott F. Burpee, for an amount to be proved at trial for pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and humiliation caused by alleged sexual harassment while McPartlan was an employee at the company.