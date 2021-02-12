Of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sara Corder and Cody Vrieling, of Grangeville, a daughter, Ackley Grace Vrieling, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Sean A. Patterson, 47, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Sentenced to three to seven years in prison on each count, to be served concurrently, fines and court costs.
Shamika S. Jackson, 38, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison, suspended in lieu of 5 years probation, fines and court costs.
Edward J. McLaughlin, 71, of Lapwai, entered an Alford plea to aggravated assault, a felony. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 195 days in local jail with 30 days suspended, five years probation, fines and court costs.
Joshua S. Lueck, 27, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, fines and court costs.
Michael V. Armstrong, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, fines and court costs.
Andrew J. Jackson, 35, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to two to three years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, fines and court costs.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Gary A. Dillman, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to up to four years probation, 60 days in local jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 30 days time served and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Delia M. Cardenas, 22, Clarkston, first-degree robbery, sentenced to 31 months in prison.