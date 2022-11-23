Of Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Of Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Ron Charles Schwegel, of Lewiston, and Ruth Elaine Reeves, of Arlington, Wash.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Hilary Cantrell and Kacey Cantrell.
Kayla Hendren and Eric Hendren.
Granted
Derek Lee Rosenlund and Sarah Jo Rosenlund.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jerome S. Taylor, 20, of Peck, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 54 days suspended and credited with one day served, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,352.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Anthony M. Marsh, 27, homeless, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Status conference Nov. 28.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Francisco Tijernina Jr., 56, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Shannon D. Tuschoff, 58, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Pamela A. Kiddie, 60, last known address listed as Colorado, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft.
David G. Ford, 55, of Great Falls, Mont., pleaded not guilty to forgery, first-degree possession of stolen property, two counts possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Charles R. Wilson, 54, of Clarkston, third-degree child molestation, sentenced to 10 months in jail with nine months in custody and remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Justin W. Glasson, 41, of Clarkston, first-degree arson, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 36 months of supervision under a Mental Health Sentencing Alternative.
Daniel J. Courts, 52, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer, sentenced to 25.75 months in prison and 27.75 months of supervision.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.