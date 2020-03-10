Of Monday, March 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sharee and Patrick Lebeau, of Pullman, a daughter, Loretta Grace Lebeau, born Sunday.
Illona Kubai and Anthony Willoughby, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jazmine Vera Willoughby, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Garrison J. Hardie and Hannah J. Raykovich
Crime Reports
An outdoor couch valued at $449 was reported stolen from a patio on the 1000 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston.
A wallet containing $200 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston, along with a set of keys.
A woman reported $400 was stolen from a purse she left in a restroom and later retrieved at Nez Perce Express on the 17300 block of Nez Perce Road.