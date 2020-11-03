Of Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Maryann and John Sexton, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Frida Reign Sexton, born Saturday.

Mikala Damon and Casey Smith, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hadley Ann Smith, born Saturday.

Makinlie Dean and Kyle Lohman, of Lewiston, a son, Brooks Allen-Paul Lohman, born Saturday.

Kristina and Tye Knebel, of Pomeroy, a son, Kam Emil Knebel, born Friday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brittnee M. Candler against Elijah S. Candler

Jamie M. Rogers against Christopher L. Baldwin

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Wendall R. Miller, 19, of Stetson, Maine, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees and hunting license suspended for one year.

Kenneth L. Miller, 21, of Stetson, Maine, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, unlawful possession of wildlife, both misdemeanors, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees on count 1, $1,115 in fines and fees on count 2, hunting license suspension for one year in each count to run consecutively.

Jacob M. Gonsalves, 37, of Pendleton, Ore., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Matthew J. Smith, 19, of Culdesac, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees and hunting license suspended for one year.

Kyle R. Espindola, 20, of Lewiston, fishing without a license, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $191 in fines and fees.

Tags

