Of Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Maryann and John Sexton, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Frida Reign Sexton, born Saturday.
Mikala Damon and Casey Smith, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hadley Ann Smith, born Saturday.
Makinlie Dean and Kyle Lohman, of Lewiston, a son, Brooks Allen-Paul Lohman, born Saturday.
Kristina and Tye Knebel, of Pomeroy, a son, Kam Emil Knebel, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brittnee M. Candler against Elijah S. Candler
Jamie M. Rogers against Christopher L. Baldwin
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wendall R. Miller, 19, of Stetson, Maine, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees and hunting license suspended for one year.
Kenneth L. Miller, 21, of Stetson, Maine, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, unlawful possession of wildlife, both misdemeanors, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees on count 1, $1,115 in fines and fees on count 2, hunting license suspension for one year in each count to run consecutively.
Jacob M. Gonsalves, 37, of Pendleton, Ore., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.
Matthew J. Smith, 19, of Culdesac, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $915 in fines and fees and hunting license suspended for one year.
Kyle R. Espindola, 20, of Lewiston, fishing without a license, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $191 in fines and fees.