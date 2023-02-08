Of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bryan Richard Wheeler and Bonnie Jean Harney, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Megan Lee Kaufman and Daniel James Peterson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Bryan C. Osborne, 51, of Princeton, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Elizabeth S. Ober, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended and credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation six months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Sayra A. Allen, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Huntter S. Pearson, 34, of Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Kylee R. Tolle, 29, of Orofino, theft of a firearm, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 180 days of residential treatment, followed by 24 months of community custody.
Bradley J. Stamper, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Travis J. Rickman, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Nicole L. Thurston, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to taking a motor vehicle without permission, possession of another’s identification.
Judge Brooke Burns
Andrew L. Bohn, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI, two counts of hit and run, unattended vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon.
