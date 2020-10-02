Of Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jill Niemeyer and Jonathan Niemeyer, of Lewiston, a son, Tiberias Wrex Niemeyer, born Wednesday.
Hailey Jewell and Travis Patterson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Rose Jewell-Patterson, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John David Schaefer and Jasmin Palomaria Willis, both of Lewiston.
Dennis John Clapp and Katelyn Leigh Stephens, both of Lewiston.
Christian Hintz Britton and Ariel Rose Harding, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kellie J.Tomlinson against Paul D. Tomlinson
Echo L. Rains against Micheal R. Rains, II
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Frankie L. Bruce, Jr., 43, of Clarkston, attempted strangulation, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, credit for time served since arrest on Nov. 25, 2018 and $275.50 in fines and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Bonners Ferry, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.
Amanda N. Howard, 23, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with sentencing enhancement for subsequent drug offense, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Crime Reports
Two-inch diameter holes were found in a vinyl fence in an incidence of vandalism on the 1500 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $450.
Holes were reportedly shot in a window by a BB gun at Miller Brothers Plumbing & Heating at 1116 17th St. in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.