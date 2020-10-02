Of Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jill Niemeyer and Jonathan Niemeyer, of Lewiston, a son, Tiberias Wrex Niemeyer, born Wednesday.

Hailey Jewell and Travis Patterson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Rose Jewell-Patterson, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

John David Schaefer and Jasmin Palomaria Willis, both of Lewiston.

Dennis John Clapp and Katelyn Leigh Stephens, both of Lewiston.

Christian Hintz Britton and Ariel Rose Harding, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kellie J.Tomlinson against Paul D. Tomlinson

Echo L. Rains against Micheal R. Rains, II

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Frankie L. Bruce, Jr., 43, of Clarkston, attempted strangulation, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, credit for time served since arrest on Nov. 25, 2018 and $275.50 in fines and fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Craig B. Amaral, 41, of Bonners Ferry, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.

Amanda N. Howard, 23, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with sentencing enhancement for subsequent drug offense, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

Crime Reports

Two-inch diameter holes were found in a vinyl fence in an incidence of vandalism on the 1500 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $450.

Holes were reportedly shot in a window by a BB gun at Miller Brothers Plumbing & Heating at 1116 17th St. in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.

