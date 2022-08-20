Manjinder and Mandip Sohal, of Clarkston, a daughter, Arzoi Kaur Sohal, born Wednesday.
Ashley and Benjamin Dixon, of Pomeroy, a son, Samuel James Dixon, born Thursday.
Sasha-Lei and Jerry Hieb, of Lewiston, a son, Hala’i Brennen ‘Apana’okalani Hieb, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Matthew Wilson and Tristin Lieann Harrington, both of Culdesac.
Peyton Daniel Snyder and Ella Marie Louise Ness, both of Edmonds, Wash.
Kevin Robert Funke and McKenzie Rochelle Geagley, both of Lewiston.
Lawrence Dominique Hill and Chloe Soleil Whitney, both of Hillsboro, Ore.
Kalyb Tel Uhrich and Sarah Lynn Erickson, both of Culdesac,
Jesse Lee Rich, of Clarkston, and Elexus Louise Moore, of St. Maries, Idaho.
Kevin Michael Carter and Samantha Catherine Hoadley, both of Boise.
Christopher Trigg Yonge, of Clarkston, and Sarina Brooke Rios, of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Dakoda G. Myrick, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, both felonies. Sentenced to 4 years determinate and 21 years indeterminate and credited with 152 days served, and pay $5,000 to each victim and $545.50 in fees.
Jamie L. Varney, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years determinate and 3 years indeterminate jail, 100 hours of community service, five years felony probation and pay $845.50 in fees.