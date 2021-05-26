Of Tuesday, May 25, 2021
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Winfield LaPrairie, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentencing set for June 15.
Daniel P. Wilson, 32, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony, and DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentencing set for July 13.
Donna J. Lewis, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentencing set for June 8.
Stephen D. Heighes, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 27.
Cody J.D. Nygaard, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, retained jurisdiction up to one year, driver’s license suspended one year, restitution, fines and court costs.
Amelia L. Ware, 63, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI. Sentencing stayed pending successful completion of DUI court.
Keith G. Zerbe, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for June 15.