Of Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Madison and Tazmen Couie, of Lewiston, a son, Zade Lee Couie, born Wednesday.
Jessica Cochran and Cody Cope, of Clarkston, a daughter, Mira Berlyn Cope, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nikolas Taylor Jackson and Genevieve Alta Virginia Jim, both of Lapwai.
Rocky Lee Berry, of Pullman, and April Dawn Dygert, of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Belle Bo Boggs and Ryan Jeffrey Bonivert, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
William J. Bailey against Jocelyn M. Baump.
Granted
Cheryl A. Blake and Andrew M. Bauer.
Crystal A. Eagle and Jason C. Warnock.
Crime Reports
A window was reported busted out at the LCSC Center for Arts & History on the 400 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,000.
Five jewelry boxes, cash, watches, rings, keys and a suitcase with a total value of $1,225 were reported stolen in a burglary at a residence on the 3400 block of 16th Street in Lewiston.
An LG cellphone with a value of $400 was reported stolen from Dairy Queen on the 1300 block of Main Street in Lewiston.