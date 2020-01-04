Of Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Madison and Tazmen Couie, of Lewiston, a son, Zade Lee Couie, born Wednesday.

Jessica Cochran and Cody Cope, of Clarkston, a daughter, Mira Berlyn Cope, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nikolas Taylor Jackson and Genevieve Alta Virginia Jim, both of Lapwai.

Rocky Lee Berry, of Pullman, and April Dawn Dygert, of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Belle Bo Boggs and Ryan Jeffrey Bonivert, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

William J. Bailey against Jocelyn M. Baump.

Granted

Cheryl A. Blake and Andrew M. Bauer.

Crystal A. Eagle and Jason C. Warnock.

Crime Reports

A window was reported busted out at the LCSC Center for Arts & History on the 400 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

Five jewelry boxes, cash, watches, rings, keys and a suitcase with a total value of $1,225 were reported stolen in a burglary at a residence on the 3400 block of 16th Street in Lewiston.

An LG cellphone with a value of $400 was reported stolen from Dairy Queen on the 1300 block of Main Street in Lewiston.

