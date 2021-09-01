Of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Levi Wesley Cole and Samantha Armetria Hanchett, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ginger Schultz and Matthew Schultz.

Tineall Wanderer and Joseph Wanderer.

Granted

David Smith and Audrie Knott.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Kimberly Dawn McGee and Scott Allen Sullivan.

Jason Hawkins and Katelyn Hawkins.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Katie Farnworth, 42, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.

Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Wally R. Ells, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

Torey W. Lamar, 24, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

Luke J. Ward, 24, of Kooskia, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

Crime Reports

A bike valued at $600 was reported stolen at Taco Bell on the 400 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.

