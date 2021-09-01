Of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Levi Wesley Cole and Samantha Armetria Hanchett, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ginger Schultz and Matthew Schultz.
Tineall Wanderer and Joseph Wanderer.
Granted
David Smith and Audrie Knott.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Kimberly Dawn McGee and Scott Allen Sullivan.
Jason Hawkins and Katelyn Hawkins.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Katie Farnworth, 42, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.
Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Wally R. Ells, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
Torey W. Lamar, 24, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
Luke J. Ward, 24, of Kooskia, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
Crime Reports
A bike valued at $600 was reported stolen at Taco Bell on the 400 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.