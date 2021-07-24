Of Friday, July 23, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Rebecca and Justin Deane, of Lewiston, a son, Roman Wilder Deane, born Wednesday.

Molli Aldrich and Nicholas Montez, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elora Mae Montez, born Thursday.

Deseret and Matthew Leavitt, of Orofino, a daughter, Zenalee Annemarie Leavitt, born Thursday.

Kimberly and Nicholas Carey, of Clarkston, a son, Augustine Mitchell Carey, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kameron Lee Howell and Shelby Rae Elliston, both of Lewiston.

Charles W. Blackburn Jr. and Lori Ann Lunders, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Wallace Richardson and Sharman Richardson.

