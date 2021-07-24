Of Friday, July 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rebecca and Justin Deane, of Lewiston, a son, Roman Wilder Deane, born Wednesday.
Molli Aldrich and Nicholas Montez, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elora Mae Montez, born Thursday.
Deseret and Matthew Leavitt, of Orofino, a daughter, Zenalee Annemarie Leavitt, born Thursday.
Kimberly and Nicholas Carey, of Clarkston, a son, Augustine Mitchell Carey, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kameron Lee Howell and Shelby Rae Elliston, both of Lewiston.
Charles W. Blackburn Jr. and Lori Ann Lunders, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Wallace Richardson and Sharman Richardson.