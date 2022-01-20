Of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor and Shean Scoggins, of Moscow, a daughter, Alice Catherine Scoggins, born Saturday.
Ashley Johnson and Alejandro Rodriguez Holmes, of Clarkston, a son, Carter Levi Holmes, born Sunday.
Victoria Hunter and Ethan Green, of Harpster, a daughter, Allis Lynn Green, born Friday.
Kristen and Phillip Bobenhouse, of Lewiston, a daughter, Addison Hunter Bobenhouse, born Tuesday.
Megan Hardin and Rene Alba, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nora Arianna Alba, born Monday.
Jannelle Gibbs and Jack Dewenter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Natalie Rene Dewenter, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Isaac Isaia and Konita T. Christansen, both of Asotin.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Laron R. Gregory, 29, Lewiston, felony DUI, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Joshua C. Combs, 41, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Malia L. Szasz, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended, 45 days in jail with credit for time served, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Crime Reports
An 18-year-old man was arrested on the 600 block of Riverview Boulevard in Clarkston after allegedly trying to break into a house. The homeowner, who was armed, detained him until police arrived. The man, who is facing a second-degree criminal trespass charge, told police he was looking for his brother and went to the wrong house.