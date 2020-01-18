Of Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaleigh and Jakob Carpenter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rowan Opal Carpenter, born Thursday.

Mandy Hesler and Nate Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Kaden Wade Thompson, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jason Lee Adams, of Lewiston, and Michelle Lynn Currin, of Clarkston.

Derek Austin Vanderpas, of Lewiston, and Karlie Shannon Faul, of Clarkston.

Carter Joseph Tannahill and Lake Sheridan Irene White, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Cameron D. Luper against Katrina C. Luper.

