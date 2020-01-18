Of Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaleigh and Jakob Carpenter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rowan Opal Carpenter, born Thursday.
Mandy Hesler and Nate Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Kaden Wade Thompson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jason Lee Adams, of Lewiston, and Michelle Lynn Currin, of Clarkston.
Derek Austin Vanderpas, of Lewiston, and Karlie Shannon Faul, of Clarkston.
Carter Joseph Tannahill and Lake Sheridan Irene White, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cameron D. Luper against Katrina C. Luper.