Of Friday, April 15, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah and Casey Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Tatum Joseph Brown, born Wednesday.
Dominique Nichols and Jerome Franklin, of Lewiston, a son, Miles Carter Franklin, born Thursday.
Katherine and Justin Harvey, of Enterprise, Ore., a son, Cooper Justin Harvey, born Thursday.
Samantha and Mitch Holman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Ann Holman, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mark Allen Schreindl and Kenna Lynne Buckner, both of Walla Walla.
Terry Lee McKinney II and Katherine Josephine Hadley, both of Grantsville, Utah.
Colton James Raschka, of Lewiston, and Faith Marie Evans, of Uniontown.