Of Friday, April 15, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah and Casey Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Tatum Joseph Brown, born Wednesday.

Dominique Nichols and Jerome Franklin, of Lewiston, a son, Miles Carter Franklin, born Thursday.

Katherine and Justin Harvey, of Enterprise, Ore., a son, Cooper Justin Harvey, born Thursday.

Samantha and Mitch Holman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Ann Holman, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Mark Allen Schreindl and Kenna Lynne Buckner, both of Walla Walla.

Terry Lee McKinney II and Katherine Josephine Hadley, both of Grantsville, Utah.

Colton James Raschka, of Lewiston, and Faith Marie Evans, of Uniontown.

