Of Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda and Robert Bragdon, of Kamiah, a son, Oliver James Bragdon, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
John William Tabor and Heidi Lynn Wilder, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Ashley Nicole Morrow and Chase Logan Morrow.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Shandi McArthur, 36, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Cody Richardson, 30, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), destruction of evidence, and battery on a correctional officer, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Austin Burke, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Anglela Fitzhugh, 21, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Elijah Landler, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May25.
Andrew G. T. Jones, 52, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Rain A. Anders, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Tiffany K. Brown, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver.
Kari E. Johnson-Decicio, 54, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Thomas C. Prior, 25, of Asotin, first-degree burglary, custodial assault, sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Amanda E. Schroeder, 24, of Grangeville, second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, sentenced to 19 days in jail and one year of supervision.
Daniel S. Burnett Jr., 54, of Clarkston, residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a domestic violence court order, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 36.75 months in prison and 36.75 months of community custody.
Reggie D. Leinweber, 72, a Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment with a special deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.