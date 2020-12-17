Of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David Robertson and Miriam Kiragu-Robertson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tamara R. Apfelbeck, 36, of Genesee, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.
Ryan G. Bostrom, 29, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), domestic battery and intentional destruction of a communication line or instrument, all misdemeanors. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.
Levi W. Cole, 28, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, attempted strangulation and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 23.
Thomas I. Martin, 19, of Moscow, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.
Heather M. Eickhoff, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 29.