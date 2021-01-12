Of Monday, Jan. 11, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jocie Heath and Brian Wilson, of Clarkston, a son, Kasen Wade Heath-Wilson, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joseph E. Fuson Jr. and Destiny A. Harrington, both of Cottonwood.
Jeremy Lee Huntley and Samantha Jean Garton, both of Lewiston.
Chase Matthew Mueller and Emma Rose Ada Schetzle, both of Lewiston.
Kristian Anthony Ruchert-Journey and Tandi Lee Murrill, both of Genesee.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
David R. Smith, 47, of Lewiston, charged with violation of a no-contact order (his third), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20.
Andrew J. Jackson, 35, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.