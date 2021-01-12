Of Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jocie Heath and Brian Wilson, of Clarkston, a son, Kasen Wade Heath-Wilson, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joseph E. Fuson Jr. and Destiny A. Harrington, both of Cottonwood.

Jeremy Lee Huntley and Samantha Jean Garton, both of Lewiston.

Chase Matthew Mueller and Emma Rose Ada Schetzle, both of Lewiston.

Kristian Anthony Ruchert-Journey and Tandi Lee Murrill, both of Genesee.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

David R. Smith, 47, of Lewiston, charged with violation of a no-contact order (his third), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20.

Andrew J. Jackson, 35, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

