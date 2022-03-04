Of Thursday, March 3, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mckenzie and Shawn Carlsen, of Weippe, a daughter, Octavia Nicolette Carlsen, born Monday.
Shelby Hargett, of Lewiston, a son, Logan Victor Hargett, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Elizabeth Boehmke and Paul Boehmke.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jeremy Z.T. Aubrey, 25, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 100 days in jail, all of them suspended, up to two years probation, restitution and court costs.
Christopher P. Mendoza, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two charges of DUI, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 120 days in jail, credited with time served, court costs.
Brandon H. Gibbs, 40, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 27 suspended, 24 hours of community service, up to one year of probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Wayde F. Frost, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service, up to six months of probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Stefan M. Hiebert, 29, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, given a withheld judgment. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 87 days suspended, credit for one day of time served, driver’s license suspended for 30 days, up to one year of probation, 24 hours of community service, fines and court costs.