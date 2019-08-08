Of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Chelsey and Daren Snyder, of Culdesac, a son, Ridge Eugene Snyder, born Wednesday.

Kaitlynn Connerley and Saxton Wallace, of Culdesac, a daughter, BrynLee Ann Wallace, born Wednesday.

Taylor Baldwin and Casey Jackson, of Lewiston, a son, Jeremiah Douglas Jackson, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Shanna Kaye House and Brandon Montana Decker, both of Clarkston.

Benjamine Heath Cloke and Melanie Ann Hunt, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Keldon Baughan and Erica Baughan

James Glenn and Heather Glenn

Granted

Kiyomi Mingus and Robert Mingus

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Kent Merica

Roland S. Bashaw, 61, 2933 Garfield Court, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20.

Davis D. Eneas, 28, unknown address, charged with domestic battery, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Tristyn E. Weeks, 22, 912 13th St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 120 days of inpatient treatment followed by two years of community custody.

Damone A. Paine, 42, 1031 Benjamin St., Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to eight months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Michael S. Thompson, 29, 508 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, two counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

September L. Denison, 36, 1525 Elm St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin.

Melissa A. Groseclose, 52, 2311 Billy Meadow Lane, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of indecent exposure.

Damien R. Comer, 26, 1383 Fair St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault of a child.

Sade T. Bronson, 33, Pullman, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

Shawn W. Hassett, 28, 1202½ Ninth St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 12 days in jail, credit for all time served.

Eugene R. Wilson, 56, Kamiah, third-degree assault, sentenced to 32 days in jail.

Michael A. Matson, 28, Cottonwood, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of buprenorphine, sentenced to two months in jail.

Raymond E. McKey, 39, 940 16th St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 15 days in jail, credit for all time served.

Crime Reports

Two long scratches caused $1,500 in damage to a 2006 Chrysler on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston.

A Clearwater Paper employee dropped off a .40-caliber pistol with security prior to beginning a shift, and the pistol was missing at the end of shift. No value was listed.

Two bicycles were reported stolen off a porch on the 1800 block of 14th Street in Clarkston. No value was listed.

Tags

Recommended for you