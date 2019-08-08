Of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsey and Daren Snyder, of Culdesac, a son, Ridge Eugene Snyder, born Wednesday.
Kaitlynn Connerley and Saxton Wallace, of Culdesac, a daughter, BrynLee Ann Wallace, born Wednesday.
Taylor Baldwin and Casey Jackson, of Lewiston, a son, Jeremiah Douglas Jackson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Shanna Kaye House and Brandon Montana Decker, both of Clarkston.
Benjamine Heath Cloke and Melanie Ann Hunt, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Keldon Baughan and Erica Baughan
James Glenn and Heather Glenn
Granted
Kiyomi Mingus and Robert Mingus
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Roland S. Bashaw, 61, 2933 Garfield Court, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20.
Davis D. Eneas, 28, unknown address, charged with domestic battery, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Tristyn E. Weeks, 22, 912 13th St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 120 days of inpatient treatment followed by two years of community custody.
Damone A. Paine, 42, 1031 Benjamin St., Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to eight months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Michael S. Thompson, 29, 508 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, two counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, sentenced to one year and one day in prison.
September L. Denison, 36, 1525 Elm St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin.
Melissa A. Groseclose, 52, 2311 Billy Meadow Lane, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of indecent exposure.
Damien R. Comer, 26, 1383 Fair St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault of a child.
Sade T. Bronson, 33, Pullman, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Shawn W. Hassett, 28, 1202½ Ninth St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 12 days in jail, credit for all time served.
Eugene R. Wilson, 56, Kamiah, third-degree assault, sentenced to 32 days in jail.
Michael A. Matson, 28, Cottonwood, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of buprenorphine, sentenced to two months in jail.
Raymond E. McKey, 39, 940 16th St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 15 days in jail, credit for all time served.
Crime Reports
Two long scratches caused $1,500 in damage to a 2006 Chrysler on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston.
A Clearwater Paper employee dropped off a .40-caliber pistol with security prior to beginning a shift, and the pistol was missing at the end of shift. No value was listed.
Two bicycles were reported stolen off a porch on the 1800 block of 14th Street in Clarkston. No value was listed.