Of Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tyler Frank and Jonathan Moore, of Lewiston, Adalynn Grace Colleen Moore, born Monday.
Victoria Barnes and Dustin Brown, of Juliaetta, Gunner Allen Brown, born Tuesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff M. Brudie
Dennis C. Yager, 69, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to three years in prison with 18 months fixed, two years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and fines.
Jacob D. Cultee, 26, of Marysville, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted withheld judgment, 30 days in jail, three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and fines.
Brandon L. Scott, 19, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to five years in prison with two years fixed, five years probation, court costs and fines.
Crime Reports
Idaho Fish and Game reported an attempted burglary at its Benton Meadows facility near Craig Mountain Wednesday morning. The handle of an exterior door was reportedly broken off in the attempt, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. There is no suspect information.