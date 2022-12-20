Of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Births
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 5:01 pm
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emma & Ethan Whear, of Moscow, a daughter, Rosalie Cornelia Whear, born Saturday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Dustin Wayne Porter and Sarah L. Porter.
David R. Shorb and Kristi Anne Shorb.
Kathryn Joy Fults and Mychael Wesley Fults.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Ashley R. Fenton, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-4 years Idaho Department of Correction to run concurrent with another case, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $382.50 in fees.
Mohammad N.K. Kayed, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail and 3-4 years, 30 days discretionary and credited with 205 days served to run concurrently, seven years felony probation, driver’s license suspension one year and pay $628 in fees.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Joseph E. Robb, 22, of Lostine, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary, 100 hours of community service, three years felony probation and $845.50 in fees.
Joshua J.J. Williams, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, both felonies. Sentenced to 90 days jail credited with 90 days and 30 days discretionary for each charge to run concurrently, 3 years penitentiary suspended, four year felony probation and six years felony probation and pay $1,071 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Barry L. Dammon, 49, of Lewiston, charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, a felony.
Melissa S. Edwards, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
