Of Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Asia Isbell-Taylor, of Lapwai, a daughter, Aiyanna Elsie Taylor, born Saturday.
Hannah and James Truitt, of Kendrick, a son, James Michael Truitt, born Monday.
Baylee Price and Julian Robinson, of Clarkston, a son, Legend Ray Robinson, born Monday.
Jerica and Joshua Richardson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Bailey Renee Richardson, born Monday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Chelsea Danielle Smith and Dallas Hunter Smith.
Jennifer Sheleen Pernsteiner and Benjamin Adam Pernsteiner.
Cherie Ann Fairburn and Jerry Donald Forkner.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ronnie G. Fortson, 50, of Lewiston, charged with stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 9.
Brandon L. Kerbrat, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.