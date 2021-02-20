Of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelly and Thomas Aitken, of Lewiston, a daughter, Genevieve Susan Aitken, born Wednesday.
Kristen and Stephen Fowler II, of Clarkston, a son, Abel Donovan Fowler, born Thursday.
Valerie and Joseph Crawford, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hannah Sophia Crawford, born Thursday.
Jordan and Dustin Elben, of Clarkston, a daughter, Quinn Rose Elben, born Friday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Steven C. Griffin Jr., 37, of Pullman, charged with DUI third or subsequent offense, a felony, and injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.
Amelia L. Ware, 62, of Kendrick, charged with DUI third or subsequent offense, a felony, and driving without privileges and driving with an open container, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.