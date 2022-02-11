Of Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shalynne Heitstuman and Zachary Broncheau, of Clarkston, a son, Darren Lee Broncheau, born Wednesday.
Jenna and Jason Fortier, of Lewiston, a son, Lucas James Fortier, born Wednesday.
Samantha Bolon and Travis Kochanek, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Bonnie Rae Kochanek, born Monday.
Della Sprute and Raice Dalgliesh, of Ferdinand, a daughter, Elora Mannix Dalgliesh, born Tuesday.
Tiffany Jones and Logan Wolke, of Clarkston, a son, Myles David Wolke, born Tuesday.
Ashley Olds and Jeremy Rabauliman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlene Maria Tre Hutchinson, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jill Milliken and Jason Milliken.
Granted
John Kolb Jr. and Lyndsay Williams.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Jack Linstroth and Wendy Linstroth.
Celeste Maretta McCormick and Emmett James McCormick.
District Court
Asotin County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Brandon S. Morganflash, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced 2-4 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year, restitution and court costs.
Monica S. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Travis W. Hinman, 44, of Winchester, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Judge Michelle Evans
Erica R. Jensen, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 160 suspended, 120 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Jacqueline A. May, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 53 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Makinzie R. Akkerman, 21, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jordan L. Russell, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 11 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, restitution, fines and court costs.
Cody J. Kerley, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 54 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.