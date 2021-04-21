Of Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Jacobi A. Bird and Douglas R. Bird.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Courtney Mee and Megan Wold
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Chelsi R. Hough, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 28.
Jamie I. Westman, 40, of Wenatchee, Wash., pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony, and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. Scheduling conference set for May 26.
Brittany M. Campbell, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for May 26.
Traffic Accidents
A Utah woman was injured Tuesday after her vehicle rolled backward at a gas pump at Nom Nom on Bridge Street in Clarkston. She went behind the car and tried to stop it. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with possible lower leg injuries, police said. The case is still under investigation.