Of Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Jacobi A. Bird and Douglas R. Bird.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Courtney Mee and Megan Wold

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Chelsi R. Hough, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 28.

Jamie I. Westman, 40, of Wenatchee, Wash., pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony, and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. Scheduling conference set for May 26.

Brittany M. Campbell, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for May 26.

Traffic Accidents

A Utah woman was injured Tuesday after her vehicle rolled backward at a gas pump at Nom Nom on Bridge Street in Clarkston. She went behind the car and tried to stop it. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with possible lower leg injuries, police said. The case is still under investigation.

