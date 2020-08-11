Of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Mark Anthony Johnson and Frances Elaine Givens, both of Clarkston.
Heather Layne Estlund and Kristi Marie Reeve, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angela M. Peterson against Alan C. Peterson
Lawsuits
Avery J. Literal has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Alison M. Reitmeier (aka Alison Haskell) and Dorothy M. Libey for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $400,000 arising from a Jan. 3, 2019, traffic wreck in Lewiston.
Crime Reports
An air conditioner was reportedly stolen and damage was done to a dishwasher, dryer and deep freezer at a residence on the 400 block of 11th Street in Lewiston. The value of the air conditioner is $400 and the estimated damage is $1,100.
A Bayliner boat was reportedly damaged with red spray paint on the starboard side and the stern of the boat, as well as the boat’s trailer, in an incident of vandalism on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $3,200.
Four tires were slashed on a vehicle parked on the 500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston, and the back window was reportedly broken. Damage is estimated at $1,600.