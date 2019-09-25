Of Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Danielle and Kyle Conklin, of Clarkston, a son, Grayson Merrill Conklin, born Sunday.

Laureen and Lance Raff, of Kooskia, a son, Conrad Powell Raff, born Monday.

McKenzie and Tyler Losberger, of Grangeville, a daughter, Evelyn Renee Losberger, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

John Edward Lazzarini and LouAnn Carter, both of Lewiston.

Jordan Nathan Wheeler, of Lapwai, and Shirlee Ann Bisbee, of Lewiston.

George Edward Crow, of Lind, Wash., and Hannah Alise Longie, of Lewiston.

Matthew Christian Ramstead and Mercedies Reydel Pruneda, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Tonja Wilcox and Timothy Wilcox.

