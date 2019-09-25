Of Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danielle and Kyle Conklin, of Clarkston, a son, Grayson Merrill Conklin, born Sunday.
Laureen and Lance Raff, of Kooskia, a son, Conrad Powell Raff, born Monday.
McKenzie and Tyler Losberger, of Grangeville, a daughter, Evelyn Renee Losberger, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Edward Lazzarini and LouAnn Carter, both of Lewiston.
Jordan Nathan Wheeler, of Lapwai, and Shirlee Ann Bisbee, of Lewiston.
George Edward Crow, of Lind, Wash., and Hannah Alise Longie, of Lewiston.
Matthew Christian Ramstead and Mercedies Reydel Pruneda, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tonja Wilcox and Timothy Wilcox.