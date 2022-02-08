Of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Taylor Day, of Lewiston, a son, Deegan Ray Day, born Saturday.
Shahnala Brown and Joshawa Moore, of Craigmont, a daughter, Adaleyne Darlene-Ruth Moore, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angela Meek and Shaun Meek.
Trevor Smith and Samantha Smith.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ricky S. Higheagle, 36, of Lapwai, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.
Richard D. Beidman, 28, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and fentanyl), both felonies, and DUI, three counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of THC, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Keith L. McNeil, 54, of Walla Walla, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, open container and driving without privileges, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Zachariah P. Davis, 30, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, and possession of a concealed firearm while under the influence and open container, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Shawnanaya L. Nordby-Bunch, 35, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, and battery on an officer, resisting/obstructing and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Christopher W. Young, 42, of Lewiston, charged with stalking, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.