Of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stephanie McCracken and Kevin Stroud, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violet Marie Stroud, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Susan Irby-Brewer and Jacob Brewer.
Yolanda Hallberg and Peter Hallberg.
Granted
Kaden Lyda and Summer Lyda.
Chimene Hein and Paul Hein.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jessica Swopes and Wesley Tyrel Swopes.
Leah Lone Riggs and Jacob Michael Riggs.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Genia E. Hassett, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 2-4 years, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Chantzelor Burbage, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3.
Shawn M. Sattler, 44, of Lewiston, charged with injury to a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Judge Karin Seubert
Thomas J. Flodin, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kiona K. Andrew, 30, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to fines and court costs.
Ryan A. Williams, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, six days suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jake R. Stokes, 30, of Culdesac, third-degree assault, sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for all time served.
Sheena R. Lazalier, 35, of Nampa, failure to register as a kidnapping offender, sentenced to two days in jail with credit for all time served.